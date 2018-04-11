Barcelona apologise to supporters for UCL exit

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu have said sorry to Barca supporters after the side bowed out of the UEFA Champions League to Roma.

Despite commanding a 4-1 advantage from the first leg, goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and a dramatic late winner from Kostas Manolas at the Stadio Olimpico saw the Italians advance to the semi-finals on the away goals rule.

As such, Valverde offered no excuses for his team's capitulation, telling the club's official website: "We never felt comfortable in the game because Roma played very well. And we couldn't get our own game going.

"They took risks and we couldn't cope with all that deep pressing. The first goal gave them strength and then they got a second and third in the second half.

"I feel sorry for the fans. It's been a huge disappointment for them. But now we just have to focus on the competitions that we have left. We have to keep looking ahead."

Meanwhile, Bartomeu added: "We were excited about getting to the semi-finals and we played really well in the first leg.

"Every season we look to win the Champions League so now we have to take a look at that. I want to thank all the fans who came to the stadium to support us, I am sorry for them."