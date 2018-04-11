Salah says fighting spirit helped Liverpool beat City

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says the club had to survive some early pressure but fought hard to ensure they defeated Manchester City 2-1 in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The reds claimed a superb 5-1 aggregate victory against the Citizens despite falling behind early to Gabriel Jesus' strike.

However, leading 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield last week, Salah's 39th goal in a stunning season put Liverpool in full control before Roberto Firmino sealed the deal for the Reds.

There was some controversy in the encounter with Leroy Sane being denied what seemed a legitimate goal for offside, while Raheem Sterling was denied a penalty when he was tackled by Andrew Robertson in the penalty area.

Nonetheless, the Egypt star takes the view that the Reds were full value for their win as they had to battle to get their just rewards.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 25-year-old said: "They were pressing high and had lots of chances, so at the beginning we struggled. But we came back and fought hard to get the result.

"I've changed my position many teams but we play as a team and everyone gives 100%. We are happy with the result.

"I've said many times I play for the team and I try to score to help them win the game, that's the most important thing for me."