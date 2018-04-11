Dzeko ecstatic after defeat of Barca

Roma striker Edin Dzeko says he is over the moon after the club defeated Barcelona in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg quarter-final on the away goals rule.

Despite the visitors commanding a 4-1 advantage from the first leg, goals from Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and a dramatic late winner from Kostas Manolas at the Stadio Olimpico saw the Italians advance to the semi-finals due to away goals.

Speaking after the match, the Bosnia and Herzegovina star told I Giallorossi’s offical website: “The best came tonight but it could come again in a few weeks’ time!

“We can beat anyone playing the way we did tonight. We could have scored more too. We got at them right from the off, I’ve never seen Barcelona struggle like that before.

“It’s hard to explain. People often talk about the mentality at Roma but if you don’t have a strong mentality you can’t win games like this one tonight.

“We’ve beaten some top teams. When we’re favourites we think everything’s easy but it never is. You have to give everything all the time.

“Hopefully all the way to the final! No one believed in us and yet we’ve managed to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

“We’ll be up against some very tough opponents but then Barca were too. I’m very happy that I’ll be able to watch the draw and see Roma in the hat.”