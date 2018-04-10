Roma eye unlikely Champions League comeback

Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco is hopeful of recording an unlikely comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Serie A side host the Catalan side at the Stadio Olimpico having suffered a 4-1 defeat in the first leg of the quarter-finals at the Nou Camp.

Francesco, however, feels his side could come out victorious at the end of the second leg while acknowledging that Barcelona will be a tough challenge.

“Why not believe until the end and hope we can achieve something unprecedented?

“It’s really a tough ask, but we have the duty to try,” De Francesco told BBC Football.

Roma played against Fiorentina on Saturday and was beaten 2-0. Barcelona, meanwhile, has gone 38 games unbeaten and last time out defeated 14th placed Leganes 3-1, thanks to Lionel Messi’s hat-trick.

“We’re up against a machine and we must play with passion, heart, and belief right up until the final whistle,” Di Francesco added.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is of the belief that although his side has a three-goal advantage, they have not thought as far ahead as the semi-finals.

“We can’t take it for granted. We have to play like it is 0-0 because anything can happen.

“They are going to go for it. We saw in the first leg, they have good players and we have to be prepared for them,” Valverde added.