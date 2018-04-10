Big Match Focus: Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City will have to produce arguably the best performance of their spectacular season if they are to overturn a 3-0 deficit in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League

Date: 11 April 2018

Quarter-Finals

Kick-off: 02H45 HKT

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: A. Mateu

Assistants: P. Cebrian, R. Diaz

Fourth official: T. Sobrino

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Man City 161 43 41 77

Liverpool 161 77 41 43

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 3-0 Man City 04/04/18 (Champions League quarter-final first leg)

Liverpool scorers: Mohamed Salah (12′), A. Oxlade-Chamberlain (20′), S. Mane (31′)

Players to watch:

Sergio Aguero appears set to return to the starting line-up after making a full recovery from a recent injury. The club’s all-time leading goalscorer will no doubt be breathing fire as he looks to avenge the first-leg defeat. After being denied what appeared a legitimate penalty in the 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League, the 29-year-old has more than enough motivation to deliver the goods for his side.

If Mohamed Salah does recover in time from a groin strain to make the starting line-up, it could be his threat in attack that gives the Reds every opportunity of getting an away goal which could put City to bed in the tie. The 25-year-old is enjoying the season of his life having hit an incredible 38 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions. His pace and directness is something the Citizens will have to guard against on counter-attacks.

Team form and manager quotes:

City comes into the contest in uncharacteristically poor form having lost three of their last five matches including defeats to Basel and Liverpool in the Champions League, as well as a loss to Man United.

With Pep Guardiola’s men needing at least three goals to remain in the tie while not conceding at the other end, the Spaniard admits that a ‘perfect’ performance is needed.

He told reporters: “The only way to play good football is to be positive. To go through you have to make the perfect game, create chances and concede few chances. The chances we receive, we have to defend well.

“We have 90 minutes and anything can happen. All we are going to do is try.”

Meanwhile, the visitors come into the game buzzing with confidence having secured a top four position in the league while also riding the crest of a wave after demolishing City in the first leg encounter last week.

With that said, manager Jurgen Klopp is urging against any complacency saying, “I am not interested (in the favourites tag).

“We are only in the lead. It is better than I expected but you all know there is still a lot of work to do. We are not thinking about who is favourite.”

Team news:

Aguero is set for his first start in more than a month after recovering from a knee injury, while defender John Stones is a doubt with a muscle problem.

For the away outfit, Salah faces a late fitness test while Andy Robertson (calf) and Alberto Moreno (thigh) could feature after recovering from their respective niggles.

However, the Reds are without the injured Joel Matip (thigh), Emre Can (back), Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (ankle). In addition, captain Jordan Henderson is out due to suspension.