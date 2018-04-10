Jesus: Last two games bother City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus admits the recent defeats to Liverpool and Manchester United annoys the team but should help motivate them to do better.

Pep Guardiola’s charges were thrashed 3-0 by Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Anfield last week and will need to turn the three-goal deficit around at home on Tuesday night.

The result against the Reds was followed by a disappointing 3-2 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A win for City would have secured them the Premier League title, and they were leading 2-0 but conceded three second-half goals to slump to a shock defeat.

“We are sad and annoyed, of course, because we have had two tough defeats in the two most important games of the season,” Jesus told the press, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

“Obviously, we are bothered by the last two games. But we can’t make a big deal of this and forget all the great things we have done until now.

“We need to learn from this and turn the page quickly to focus on Tuesday and the rest of the league.”