Valverde: I always think we could lose

Ernesto Valverde has warned against complacency as Barcelona head into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Roma.

The Spaniards take a 4-1 lead to the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday night after strikes from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez added to own-goals from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas.

Only Edin Dzeko was able to find the back of the net for the Serie A side.

But with such a significant lead, Valverde wants to make sure his side play with the same intensity as they did in the first leg to ensure progression to the semi-finals.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Valverde spoke of the quality of Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

He said: “They’re going to have even more intensity tomorrow because when you’re playing catch-up, you look to get the first goal and I imagine that will be their aim, so we’ve got to be alert.

“I always think we could lose, in the same way, I always think we could win. We know that we have plenty of things in our favour in terms of scoring. They’ve got good players, though, and we have to be ready for that.

“We know that Leo [Messi] is always going to be able to be decisive in the game. There are reasons to be cautious of them, too – Dzeko for example.”

Valverde added: “The main error we could make is thinking we’re in the semis already.

“We’re certainly not overconfident. Speculating about the result is dangerous.”