Guardiola: City need a ‘perfect game’

Manchester City need the “perfect game” if they are to overcome Liverpool’s three-goal advantage and reach the Champions League semi-final, says Pep Guardiola.

City’s chances of adding the Champions League to their imminent Premier League title win took a huge hit after the first leg of their quarter-final tie, when Guardiola’s side were blown away 3-0 at Anfield.

Boss Guardiola still believes that City can reach the final four of the competition, but knows that they need to be at their best if they are to pull off a thrilling fightback at the Etihad Stadium.

“To go through you have to make the perfect game, create chances and concede few chances. The chances we receive, we have to defend well,” said Guardiola, who saw his side suffer another defeat in last weekend’s Manchester derby.

“We have 90 minutes and anything can happen. All we are going to do is try.

“We have 90 minutes plus extra time and what we have shown this year – even in the last game – is we can create a lot of chances in the last few minutes.

“It is a test. Football, like life, is a challenge.”