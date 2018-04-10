Top 5 all-England European club ties

If there’s something that you’d love about the Premier League, it’s not a monopoly (ahem, Bundesliga), nor a duopoly (Real vs Barca in La Liga, anyone?), or there is even a Big Three (Milan clubs and Juventus at Serie A).

There used to be a Big 4 of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, but in recent seasons, several teams have made inroads.

Leicester City famously won in 2016. Tottenham Hotspur has made St Totteringham’s Day obsolete. Manchester City became European powers overnight.

Even the likes of Everton have participated in the Champions League, and English clubs have seen 5 clubs in 2005-06, though not all at the same time, as the Toffees were eliminated in the qualifying round.

Which brings us to which 5 matches (or ties) are the greatest all-England in match-ups in European history?

Let’s leave out the current City vs Liverpool match-up first, though, and focus in the past.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 2005-06 Champions League Group G

This was the first time that teams from the same FA met in the group stage, and both matches were tough goalless draws. The meetings were most notable for Michael Essien’s disastrous challenge on Dieter Hamann. Although the Ghanaian escaped a red card, he was suspended nevertheless by UEFA.

There could have been a rematch in the knockout stages, but both teams were eliminated by Iberian opposition.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, 2015-16 Europa League Round of 16

England’s arguably greatest rivalry finally made it to Europe in the 2015-16 Europa League.

There was a lot at stake, as the Europa League winner will qualify for the Champions League. By the time everything was done, Philippe Coutinho was the hero, Jurgen Klopp heaved a sigh of relief, and Louis van Gaal was on his way out by the time they won the FA Cup later in the year. Not good enough. Liverpool made it all the way to the final, only to lose to Sevilla.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 2006-07 Champions League semifinal

A year later after their 2005-06 group stage meetings, there was more to play for as Chelsea and Liverpool met again, this time for the right to play in the Final at Athens.

Both legs ended 1-0 victories for the home team, but the dramatic second leg needed extra time, and eventually, penalties to produce a result, with Daniel Agger scoring the crucial goal early in the match to keep the Reds in contention. Interestingly no the same Liverpool footballer scored in the penalty kick round in the 2006-07 semi-final and 2005 Final. Milan though avenged their 2005 Final defeat by winning 2-1 in the 2007 Final.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 2004-05 Champions League semi-final

This is where it all began. It was Jose Mourinho’s first spell at Chelsea where he proclaimed that he is “the special one”, and Rafa Benitez was also on his first campaign with the Reds.

Just days after the Mourinho led Chelsea to its first Premier League title (and the second overall in the top flight, and first in 50 years), Red and Blue and faced off to be England’s first representative in the Champions League final since Manchester United in 1999. Off a scoreless first leg, Liverpool had a breakthrough when Luis Garcia scored in the opening minutes. The Reds held on for the win and eventually won their fifth European Cup against Milan later in the month.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 2008 Champions League Final

Set in Moscow, Manchester United were just off from winning the Premiership just ten days earlier. The match went on with neither side showing its true colours, until Paul Scholes and Claude Makelele clashed mid-air that led the Englishman with a bloody nose. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a few minutes later off a Wes Brown cross. Chelsea drew level just before half-time, with Frank Lampard unmarked for an easy goal.

Both clubs had chances in the second half, but as extra time beckoned, neither team got a breakthrough. Extra time came and went, and the match went into penalties. Neither team gave in the first five rounds of penalties.

On the first sudden death round, Ryan Giggs found the back of the net, but Edwin van der Sar guessed correctly where Nicolas Anelka was to kick the ball to make the save, giving the Red Devils the championship.

Now, with the second leg of Manchester City vs. Liverpool upon us, where would it rank among all-English faceoffs in Europe?

Either way, it guarantees an English representative in the semi-final. Let’s do hope the second leg turns out to be a cracker. It promises to be within the top 3 in this list, whatever happens, tonight.