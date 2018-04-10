Can Roma and City produce second leg fightbacks?

Who would have thought that the closest result in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League so far would be Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win away to Sevilla?

The other three ties all ended with the winning team three goals up, but Roma do have a crucial away goal to Barcelona. Today, we’ll deal with Tuesday’s crucial ties that will decide which clubs progress to the semi-finals.

Roma vs. Barcelona, Barcelona leading 4-1 on aggregate

The Catalans are up by three, but Roma have the away goal, so they should be concerned with Roma winning 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico, right? Let’s ask Barca manager Ernesto Valverde:

I’ve been doing this long enough to know that extraordinary things can happen in a game

What does Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco have to say about it?

Why not believe until the end and hope we can achieve something unprecedented?

If Roma come back from the dead, it would be the unlikeliest upset in a decade. Since 2010, the only time Barca have been eliminated in the Champions League after winning the first leg at home was in 2016 when Atletico Madrid came back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 on aggregate. Roma’s odds are significantly higher this time.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, Liverpool leading 3-0 on aggregate

Unlike Roma, even through Manchester City trail by the same number of goals – and don’t boast an away goal – they have full confidence in themselves. After all, they defeated the Reds 5-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League earlier this campaign.

Surely, if City thrashed Liverpool already this season, they can do so again and Jurgen Klopp is clearly cautious:

It is better than I expected but you all know there is still a lot of work to do.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said:

My team is extraordinary.

But Liverpool have an issue if Mohamed Salah cannot play. The Egyptian missed the Merseyside derby, and is questionable for the second leg. City too have fitness issues with Sergio Aguero rated as doubtful, at least in a starting role. Worse than that, City were on the verge of winning the Premier League in last weekend’s Manchester derby, but ended up losing 3-2. Will that affect them in the second leg against Liverpool?