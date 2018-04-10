Big Match Focus: Roma vs Barcelona

Roma will have their work cut out against Barcelona on Tuesday when they attempt to turn around a three-goal deficit in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

UEFA Champions League

Date: 11 April 2018

Quarter-Finals

Kick-off: 02H45 HKT

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Referee: C. Turpin

Assistants: N. Danos, C. Gringore

Fourth official: H. Zakrani

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Roma 6 1 2 3

Barcelona 6 3 2 1

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 4-1 Roma 04/04/18 (Champions League)

Barcelona goalscorers: D. De Rossi (og 38′), K. Manolas (og 55′), G. Pique (59′), L. Suarez (87′)

Roma goalscorers: E. Dzeko (80′)

Players to watch:

The hosts will be pinning their hopes on striker Edin Dzeko maintaining his goalscoring form. The 32-year-old has scored 19 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, and scored in Roma’s last two Champions League games.

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form all season, bagging 39 goals and providing 16 assists in 46 games across all competitions, and comes into the Roma clash having scored a hat-trick against Leganes on Saturday.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Giallorossi come into the clash having lost 4-1 at Camp Nou last week, and will need to be at their very best to stop a rampant Barcelona side who are unbeaten in the Champions League and La Liga this season.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they also don’t have momentum ahead of the game. Eusebio Di Francesco’s charges lost their last outing 2-0 at home against Fiorentina on Saturday.

“We have to believe in something big and take on the game with passion,” Di Francesco told the press. “We have to give our all and tomorrow is a chance to show that we deserve something big.

“It’s normal that it would be a big feat, we know that, but it’s correct to believe we can do it because at home we have been a good team. Barcelona in their home have been good and showed their great strength.”

Meanwhile, the Catalans have been in irrepressible form. After beating Roma last week, they eased past Leganes 3-1 in La Liga to open up an 11-point lead over their nearest rivals, Atletico Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde’s men have won six of their last seven games, drawing once, and are unlikely to throw away the commanding lead they have over Roma as the Blaugrana have progressed in 38 of the 41 ties in which they won the first leg at home.

The win over Leganes also marked a historic record for Barcelona, who are now 38 games unbeaten in La Liga which matches Real Sociedad’s run in 1989 and 1990.

Valverde said after the game: “We have matched an all-time record and that is especially exciting for me. It’s not easy to do something that hasn’t been done for such a long time.

“It’s been difficult to achieve. It’s an historic record, it’s been there for many years, which shows you the competitiveness of the team.”

Team news:

Roma will be able to call upon midfielder Radja Nainggolan again, after he missed the first leg.

Barcelona are expected to start with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta, and Samuel Umtiti, after they were rested against Leganes.