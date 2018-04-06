UEFA charge Liverpool over Manchester City bus attack

Liverpool have been charged by UEFA over the incidents that marred their Champions League victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.

European football’s governing body have charged the Reds with four separate breaches of Article 16 of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations relating to the behaviour of Liverpool supporters.

The charges include acts of damage, crowd disturbance, the throwing of objects, and the setting off of fireworks.

The most notable incident was the attack on the Manchester City team bus as it made its way to the stadium. Objects were thrown at the bus and fireworks were set off around it.

A member of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff, Manuel Estiarte, recorded footage of the incident from inside the bus and posted it on Instagram. The vehicle was later deemed broken and undriveable:

A post shared by manel.estiarte (@manel.estiarte) on Apr 4, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Liverpool issued a statement prior to kick-off, apologising unreservedly to Manchester City for the scenes.

“The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield,” the statement read.

Two Merseyside Police officers were also hurt during the attack, and the police have confirmed their own investigation is underway.

Merseyside Police said: “Thankfully no-one on the bus was injured, but injuries were caused to two of our officers when projectiles were thrown towards the bus. The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe.

“This behaviour by a number of people who threw bottles, cans and pyrotechnics towards the bus is completely unacceptable and we will conduct enquiries to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice.”