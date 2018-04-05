Liverpool condemn bus attack

Liverpool has released a statement condemning the violence perpetrated by a small number of supporters prior to the Champions League quarter-final first leg win over Manchester City.

The City bus was pelted by bottles, cans and fireworks as it made it’s way to Anfield for the game on Wednesday. Some officers were hurt during the incident as they protected the bus en route to Merseyside.

The Liverpool statement read: “The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield.

“We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.

The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.

“The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary.”

Merseyside Police match commander superintendent Paul White added: “We are aware that damage was caused to the Manchester City team bus as it approached Anfield stadium this evening ahead of the Liverpool v Manchester City match.

“Thankfully no-one on the bus was injured, but injuries were caused to two of our officers when projectiles were thrown towards the bus. The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe.

“This behaviour by a number of people who threw bottles, cans and pyrotechnics towards the bus is completely unacceptable and we will conduct enquiries to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice.”