Liverpool sweating over Salah strain

Liverpool will assess an injury sustained by Mohamed Salah during Liverpool’s 3-0 demolition of Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Salah opened the scoring at Anfield after just 12 minutes and also set up the third goal scored by Sadio Mane.

He was, however, replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum as a precaution on 53 minutes after feeling a slight strain.

Speaking after the match Jurgen Klopp told his post-match press conference: “I don’t know at the moment.

“He came to the sideline and said he feels sometimes something; for me, that was enough for me to not even ask the Doc how he was, we immediately took him off the pitch.

“After the game, I asked him and he said, ‘I will be good, it will be fine’. But now we have to wait for the real diagnosis, not Mo’s self-diagnosis.

“We will see, I don’t know at the moment.”

Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, will definitely miss the second leg next week after picking up a late yellow card.

Klopp added: “Obviously since I’m here, [there is] nothing good without a little bit bad. Hendo is suspended – not too cool.”