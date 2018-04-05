Klopp: No celebrating yet

Jurgen Klopp said it was too early to celebrate despite his joy at Liverpool’s huge 3-0 win over Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg on Wednesday night.

Klopp’s side scored three first-half goals at Anfield through Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane as they beat City for the second time this season.

Despite such a healthy first-leg lead, Klopp said experience had taught him it was too early to think about the next round.

“We know it is not decided,” said Klopp. “We have to work like hell. We are not in the next round. Why should I celebrate it? You have to celebrate the party when the party starts, not four weeks before.

“I am too long in the business. Years ago I played with Dortmund at Real Madrid, we lost 3-0 and everyone said it was done. I was really angry and at home we won 2-0 with six or seven changes and everyone who saw the game knew we should have won 5-0. Yes, 3-0 is better than 3-1, better than 1-0, but no one was in the dressing room dancing around after the half-time result.

“We have conceded five there once already. I don’t think it makes it more likely we are through.

“We beat the best team in the world. I ­always knew it is possible to beat them. It is rare because they are so good.

“If I answer your questions the way you want me to and seem too positive, Pep [Guardiola, the City manager] only has to put the newspapers in the dressing room and say, ‘look what Klopp said’.”

Liverpool’s win was tempered by an injury to star forward Mohamed Salah, who limped off shortly after half-time with a groin problem while skipper Jordan Henderson will miss the second leg after picking up a booking.

Asked about whether Salah’s injury was serious, Klopp said:

“I hope not…he said to me immediately after the game: ‘all fine, all good.’ I hope that’s the case, we need to wait and hope.”