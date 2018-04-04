Guardiola: City won’t change for Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists his team will not change their attacking style when they take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The two Premier League rivals will clash at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, in a game that promises plenty of goal-mouth action.

“I know the way we play is perfect for Liverpool because they are a team that attacks the space unlike any other team in the world, especially (Sadio) Mane, (Mohamed) Salah, (Roberto) Firmino, they are so good,” Guardiola told the press.

“But I feel the best way to win is the way we try to do since we were here.

“If I said we are going to do it differently to how we have done, my players would look at me and say, ‘The guy is scared – the manager doesn’t trust us’.

“That would be a big mistake.”

Liverpool is the only Premier League club to beat City this season. The two sides are also the most prolific goalscorers in the English top flight this campaign. City has scored 88 goals, while Liverpool has bagged 75.

“Both teams try to play,” Guardiola added. “We are the teams that scored the most goals in Premier League this season by far.

“I think (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp’s teams are honest teams that respect what football means.

“They try to attack and of course we are going to try too. I’m sure it is going to be a good game.”