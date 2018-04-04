Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for touching gesture

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Juventus supporters for giving him a standing ovation after his stunning overhead kick in Real’s 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Los Merengues took a big step towards progressing into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by beating Juve 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium, thanks to a brace from Ronaldo and a goal from Marcelo.

However, the standout moment of the game was in the 64th minute when Ronaldo pulled off a show-stopping overhead kick to double Real’s lead, which resulted in the Bianconeri faithful giving the 33-year-old a standing ovation.

Ronaldo was taken aback by the gesture and thanked the fans after the game, telling the official UEFA website: “It was an unbelievable moment.

“I have to say thank you, Grazie, to all the supporters of Juventus. What they did for me was amazing.

“This has never happened in my career so far but I’m so happy.”