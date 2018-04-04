Buffon: Real were ‘objectively stronger’ than Juve

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon admits Real Madrid were simply the better team on Tuesday when they clinched a 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium.

Los Merengues took control of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash in the third minute as Cristiano Ronaldo netted the opener. The Portuguese then produced a sensational overhead kick in the 64th minute that received a standing ovation from Juventus supporters, before Marcelo bundled home the third.

Buffon was full of praise for Real and Ronaldo in particular after the defeat and admitted that the visitors were just too strong on the day.

“At his best? No, I think he was the usual Ronaldo. Messi and him can be compared to Maradona and Pele for what they have been doing season after season,” he said, according to The Guardian.

“We made a few mistakes, but it can happen when you face the best. We feel a real sense of disappointment because we probably won’t qualify. That’s a real shame, but against some teams, you have to be calm and congratulate them, because objectively they’re a stronger side.”