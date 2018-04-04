Allegri praises Ronaldo’s wonder strike

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri admits he can only praise the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo after his sensational goal in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Los Merengues have one foot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after beating Juve by three goals in Turin. Ronaldo opened the scoring when he poked home Isco’s cross in the third minute, but it was his second strike that left the crowd in awe.

In the 64th minute, Daniel Carvajal chipped in a cross from the right and found Ronaldo who showed exceptional technique to double the lead with an acrobatic overhead kick that left Gianluigi Buffon with no chance. The victory was capped off in the 72nd minute when Marcelo netted the visitors’ third.

Allegri was disappointed to suffer such a heavy defeat at home, but could only congratulate Ronaldo for his world-class finish.

“I don’t know if Cristiano’s goal is the best in the history of football but it’s certainly an extraordinary goal. You can only congratulate him for what he’s doing at present,” Allegri said, according to The Guardian.

“However, I am disappointed about the third goal, because at that point we still could have turned the tie in the second leg. Now it will be impossible.”

Allegri, quoted on Uefa’s website, added: “Real Madrid were devastating with their final ball. You don’t win three Champions League titles in four years by accident. We have to think about the league and then go to Madrid to play our game.”