Ronaldo worldie sparks jokes, wonder goal comparisons

There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick against Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night was one of the best goals ever scored in the competition.

The goal left Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, the Juventus defenders, and most of the crowd at the Juventus Stadium stunned with its brilliance.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a world class goal. ⚽️😲 pic.twitter.com/f4QiVf8SGd — Listen2This1✌️ (@Listen2ThisOne) April 3, 2018

But it wasn’t long before football fans started comparing Ronaldo’s strike to other goals of equal brilliance.

First up was Stoke City striker Peter Crouch, who jokingly tweeted: “There is only a few of us who can do that.”

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

If you think he is kidding, then watch this!

Its good but its not quite Crouchy pic.twitter.com/9zivmz7RtM — Sam Halliwell (@HamSalliwell) April 3, 2018

Good touch for a big man, eh?

Next up was Ashley Barnes of Burnley, his goal from the weekend nominated by a Burnley fan, probably.

Just saying Ashley Barnes scored this goal for Burnley at the weekend but his name isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo so no one really cares. pic.twitter.com/2YsPLFTLAs — Sam (@AzpilicuetaFC) April 3, 2018

Then came a mention for Joseph-Desire Job, formerly of Middlesbrough, who scored this cracker against Sporting Lisbon in 2005.

But the last laugh was left to Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who joked that his goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen was better.

So whose goal was the best?