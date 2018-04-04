Heynckes: Bayern need to improve

Jupp Heynckes has said his side ” will have to play better” if they want to win the Champions League this season.

The Bayern Munich coach was talking after watching his side earn a tough 2-1 win over Sevilla in their quarter-final first-leg tie in Spain on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia grabbed the opener for Sevilla just after the half hour, capitalising on Juan Bernat’s poor defending to lash home.

Bayern equalised just five minute later in fortunate circumstances when Franck Ribery’s cross was deflected past the despairing dive of David Soria by Jesus Navas.

The German champions then took the lead on 68 minutes thanks to another deflection when Thiago Alcantara’s header hit Sergio Escudero.

Speaking after the win, Heynckes told reporters: “It was vitally important to equalise right away.

“It was definitely a little bit fortunate but that’s football. It’s always psychologically an advantage to score or take the lead shortly before half-time.”

Heynckes, however, was still not entirely happy.

“If we want to win the Champions League, then we will have to play better,” said Heynckes, who praised his substitutes James Rodriguez and Rafinha.

“Sevilla definitely had the better of the first half, we gave the ball away too often. We were all over the place in midfield, which enabled Sevilla to create a lot of chances,” Heynckes said.

“We made a few changes and won deservedly in the end on account of our second-half performance.”