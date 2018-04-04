Ronaldo overhead has Juve fans applauding

Juventus fans must really hate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar scored two goals last June as Real Madrid thrashed the Italian side 4-1 in the Champions League final in Cardiff and he was at it again last night, scoring a stunning brace as the reigning champions claimed a 3-0 win in the first leg of their quarter-final in Turin.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in just the third minute when he poked home Isco’s cross from the left to give Madrid the lead, but that was just for starters.

The 33-year old then dished up an absolutely breathtaking main course on 64 minutes when he jumped with his back to goal and executed a stunning overhead kick from Dani Carvajal’s cross that flew into the corner of the net.

It was a goal so sublime that even the Juventus fans had to applaud, while Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon and his defenders were left staring at each other in disbelief.

As well as virtually securing Real’s place in the last four, the goals also helped Ronaldo set yet another Champions League record as he broke Ruud van Nistlerooy’s record of scoring in nine consecutive matches.

Ronaldo has now scored in his last 10 matches, a run of 15 goals that started with that final against Juventus last May.

Chiellini on Cristiano Ronaldo: "What he's done tonight will be talked about for decades and decades. I've never heard the fans of Turin applaud an opposing teams player until tonight. For me he's the best player in history." — Vishnu Jayashankar (@vjfootballviews) April 3, 2018

Fans of the Italian champions and their goalkeeper must be sick of the sight of Ronaldo, but at least they had the good grace to applaud him.