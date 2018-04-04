Madrid coast past Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion once more as his brace helped Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 win over 10-man Juventus in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus 0 Real Madrid 3

Ronaldo strikes three minutes in

Dybala (45′) booked for simulation

Ronaldo (64′) scores with overhead-kick

Dybala (66′) sent off for high boot

Marcelo (72′) seals first-leg win

Match Summary

The Ballon d’Or holder opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Juventus Stadium and he produced a wonder goal on 64 minutes to put Zinedine Zidane’s side firmly in the driving seat.

Paulo Dybala received his marching orders just two minutes later to further dent Juve’s chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and Marcelo sealed a comprehensive victory 18 minutes from time.

Full Report

The title holders took just three minutes to make their mark as Isco was played into space on the left and he cut the ball back for Ronaldo to stab home from seven yards out.

The hosts almost found a quick response when Dybala played a one-two with Sami Khedira and made his way into the box on six minutes, but Sergio Ramos slid in to block the striker’s shot.

Raphael Varane failed to test Gigi Buffon five minutes later with a towering header that sailed well over the crossbar from a corner, before Gonzalo Higuain drew a sharp reaction save out of Keylor Navas with a close-range header midway through the first half.

Mattia De Sciglio went close for the Bianconeri on 34 minutes as he advanced on goal from the right before firing a low shot narrowly past the left post with a sliding Dybala just unable to make contact.

They survived a scare just two minutes later, however, when Toni Kroos thumped a piledriver against the bar from 25 yards out.

The first of two controversial decisions came on the stroke of half-time with Dybala picking up a caution for simulation after he went to ground under no apparent contact from either Casemiro or Luka Modric.

The second half got underway with Ronaldo flashing an angled shot inches wide of the far post from the right on 50 minutes, while at the other end an off-balance Rodrigo Bentancur blazed over on the turn two minutes later when the ball was cleared into his path.

Navas was completely wrong-footed by Dybala’s deflected free-kick that crept wide of the left post in the 56 minute, before miscommunication at the back from Juve led to Ronaldo’s second on 64 minutes.

The Portugal international made his way into the box but was forced wide, although he set up Lucas Vazquez, who forced a good save out of Buffon. The danger wasn’t cleared, however, and Dani Carvajal’s cross from the right was met by Ronaldo, who beat the Italian keeper was an exquisite overhead-kick.

Dybala then made his way down the tunnel soon afterwards having caught Carvajal with a high boot in an attempt to bring the ball under control.

Things got even worse for the Italian champions when Marcelo opened up the defence with a one-two involving Ronaldo and the Brazilian lifted the ball over Buffon and bundled home from close range.

Ronaldo squandered a few chances to complete his hat-trick in the final five minutes – the best one coming in stoppage time when he volleyed over from eight yards out after getting on the end of Vazquez’s cross from the right.

Mateo Kovacic had struck the bar from 17 yards out just moments before after being teed up by Ronaldo, who drew a fine save out of Buffon at is near post at the death.