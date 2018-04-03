Big Match Focus: Barcelona vs Roma

Barcelona will aim to continue their impressive unbeaten run when they host Roma in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League

4 April 2018

Quarter-final, first leg

Kick-off: 20H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Camp Nou

Referee: D. Makkelie

Assistants: M. Diks, H. Steegstra

Fourth official: J. de Vries

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 5 2 2 1

Roma 5 1 2 2

Previous encounter:

Barcelona 6-1 Roma 24/11/15 (Champions League)

Barcelona goalscorers: L. Suarez (15′, 44′), L. Messi (18′, 44′), G. Pique (56′), Adriano (77′)

Roma goalscorers: E. Dzeko (90’+1)

Players to watch:

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has enjoyed another superb season, racking up 36 goals and 16 assists in only 44 appearances across all competitions. Not far behind him is striker Luis Suarez, who sits on 25 goals and 12 assists this term.

Roma’s outstanding goalscorer this season has been experienced striker Edin Dzeko. The 32-year-old has netted 18 goals and provided five assists in 38 games in all competitions.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Catalan giants come into the crunch European tie having gone 16 games without defeat in all competitions. Barca cruised past Chelsea 4-1 on aggregate to reach the last eight and have won four of their last five outings.

In 12 home games against Italian opposition, the Blaugrana are yet to suffer a defeat. They also beat Roma 6-1 at the Camp Nou in the 2015/16 season, in the Champions League group stages.

Barca could be missing influential midfielder Sergio Busquets for the game, and manager Ernesto Valverde told the press that he is hopeful about the midfielder’s return.

“We hope that Sergio’s ready for Roma,” he said. “He has still not worked with the group, but we hope he will be back. We think he will be.”

Meanwhile, the Giallorossi are targeting their first Champions League semi-final. They reached the quarter-finals in 2007 and 2008, but were knocked out on both occasions by Manchester United.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side are in good form ahead of the Barcelona clash. They are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four. However, their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Di Francesco told the press: “I always want the team to play with personality. The idea is to kill the opponent’s game, the mental aspect is important; you have to show that you want to dominate.

“That’s the signal to face Barcelona, we need to show everything we have. If we’re on our game we can take on anyone, every team you face is different but your mentality is the same.

“If you face teams that defend and don’t try to play much it’s normal that you can dominate with the ball, but not everyone allows you to do that.”

Team news:

Barca can’t call upon Philippe Coutinho due to him being cup tied, while Sergio Busquets is a doubt. Lucas Digne and Sergi Samper are out injured.

Roma are expected to be without injured trio Cengiz Under, Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini.