Heynckes shrugs off ‘Spanish curse’

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes insists the club’s poor results in Spain over recent years will have no impact on their game against Sevilla.

Die Roten will take on Sevilla at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday night in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Bundesliga giants are favourites to knock Sevilla out of the competition, but history is not in favour of the Germans. Bayern has lost their last five games in Spain, while Sevilla is unbeaten in their last 11 games against German clubs.

However, Heynckes, who led Bayern to the Champions League title in 2013, insists the club’s recent results in Spain will not have any effect on them.

“We won the semi-final against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in 2012 and then finished in the final, the following year we won 3-0 in Barcelona, they were the best teams back then, but that is a thing of the past and no longer matters to me,” he told his press conference ahead of the clash.

“Back then, we were drawn to the final by the best teams in Spanish history and the last four years are not relevant for me at all. Bayern now has a different team, with a different team of coaches, and we are getting as optimistic as ever.”