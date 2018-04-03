Zidane on Juve: We’re back to square one

Zinedine Zidane says beating Juventus in last season’s Champions League final has no bearing on Wednesday’s quarter-final tie.

Real Madrid thrashed Juve 4-1 in Cardiff last term, with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and further goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio while Mario Mandzukic netted for the Italians.

This term, while Real have endured some struggles in La Liga, and come into this match in third place, the Serie A side are leading their domestic league.

Heading into the first leg to be held in Turin on Tuesday, Zidane said: “This game has nothing to do with what happened 10 months ago. It’s another tie, another match and stage and we have to prepare things well.

“The game is completely different to the Cardiff final. We are not very different because we are more or less the same players, but since then our season has not been as good as we expected.”

On his team selection, the former Juventus talisman added: “It’s a headache for me to make the team, but it’s good for everyone.

“Here there are no titular players. I have 24 very good players and I am going to use them all. There are some who play more at some point, but they are all important.”