Allegri: Juve learnt from defeat to Real

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes his players were strengthened by the experience of losing to Real Madrid in last year’s UEFA Champions League final.

The Bianconeri were thrashed 4-1 in last season’s final in Cardiff and will now face Los Merengues in the quarter-final stage of the competition on Tuesday night in Turin for the first leg.

Real are considered favourites to advance, but Allegri insists Juve will be better prepared for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

He told his pre-match press conference: “Of course, we have watched the final again several times, and I would say that the team, especially in Europe but also in Serie A, has improved a lot, especially in managing the difficult moments during the match.

“It was a very important lesson to grow and to improve, we had a good first half and then in the second half we should have managed the ball much better and we had to deal with it in a calmer way.

“That’s something that influenced us. From a psychological view, the team has certainly made huge strides since then.

“The important thing is to stay very focused and stay in the match without giving anything up.”