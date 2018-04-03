Klopp: Liverpool can unsettle City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team’s style of play will create problems for Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds will host their Premier League rivals in the first leg on Wednesday night, and despite the fact that City is runaway league leaders Klopp is confident his charges can make things difficult for Pep Guardiola’s side.

“We have a lot of things Man City don’t like. That’s the reality,” he told UEFA.

“The way we attack the opponent, the way we defend high is unpleasant. If we do that well they will have some difficulty coping with it.

Liverpool is the only team to have beaten City in the Premier League this season. They beat them 4-3 at Anfield in January.

“I think there will be plenty of coaches, young coaches all over the world, watching these games in order to find a solution for how to play well defensively, and by doing that also giving yourself the chance to become dangerous on the attack against the best teams like Barcelona, and also Man City at the moment. It will be very exciting,” added Klopp.

“There’s no guarantee this will work, in the end, it’s the lads on the pitch who will decide the game. But it will be no surprise if there is magic on the right and left sides, and that we’ll always be on the left when the ball is on their right, and on the right when the ball is on their left.

“The thing is that this is actually predictable, but unfortunately, at the very highest level, it will happen with great pace and [with] the best technical skills executed by the players’ legs in this case.

“The pace and wit of the game, it will be very thrilling, no doubt about that, but we still have a few days left to prepare.”