Montella: We’ll make it difficult for Bayern

Sevilla will attempt to make life uncomfortable for Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg in Spain, coach Vincenzo Montella said on Monday.

The Spanish side are in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 1958, but face five-time champions Bayern in a tie most people expect them to lose.

Nevertheless, Sevilla are undefeated at home against German clubs in 11 matches, and Montella said he would try to extend that run by taking the game to Jupp Heynckes’ side.

“Bayern are accustomed to scoring a lot of goals, to having the ball. We have to do the same so we make them do things they’re not used to,” Montella told a press conference.

Sevilla will be without star Argentine midfielder Ever Banega for the first leg as he is suspended, but Montella said that his side would cope.

“He won’t play and he’s a player with very clear qualities. It’s something we can’t change and I’m convinced that the player who replaces him will do well,” Montella said.

Despite criticism of his wastefulness, the Andalusians are expected to start with Colombian forward Luis Muriel, while leaving their two-goal hero from the last-16 win over Manchester United, Wissam Ben Yedder, on the bench.

“Muriel is a player who has grown a lot in recent seasons,” Montella said.

“But it’s true, he just needs to improve in the opponent’s area, that’s all he needs to do.”

Win or lose, Montella said he was already proud of his team and he was certain they would give their all.

“We’ve already made history,” Montella said. “We are going to play with everything until the end and we want to make history with the club and with our fans, who as always will help us.”