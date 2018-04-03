Juve have no ‘special tactic’ for Ronaldo

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has admitted his team do not have a “special tactic” for stopping Cristiano Ronaldo, while praising the Real Madrid striker for the way he has adapted his game.

Juventus face Madrid in Turin on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, which is a repeat of last year’s final in Cardiff, and Allegri believes that Juve are ready.

“We are up against the Champions League favourites – to beat them would be a feather in our cap,” said Allegri.

“I have watched the Cardiff final several times. We have improved in terms of handling difficult spells in a game compared with last season. Real Madrid won 12 European Cups. They are an extraordinary team, but I think Juventus will be at the same level.

“A special tactic to stop Ronaldo? The defenders must be good but I want to congratulate him for how he changed his style completely in his 30s. It’s not easy to do what he did.”

Stopping Ronaldo is also on the mind of Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini, who acknowledged the Bianconeri will have to work hard to limit Ronaldo’s chances over the two legs.

The Portuguese forward has already scored 12 Champions League goals this term.

“Ronaldo has scored plenty of goals, not only against us. You cannot even think to limiting him man-by-man, you need all the team to work hard to against him,” Chiellini said.

“But you also need a bit of luck because, in this kind of game, the line between winning and losing is extremely fine.”