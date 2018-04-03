Preview: Juventus vs Real Madrid

Juventus will be looking to banish the memories of last season’s UEFA Champions League final when they clash with the holders in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League

3 April 2018

Quarter-final, first leg

Kick-off: 20H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Juventus Stadium

Referee: C. Cakir

Assistants: B. Duran, T. Ongun

Fourth official: M. Eyisoy

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Juventus 19 8 2 9

Real Madrid 19 9 2 8

Previous encounter:

Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid 03/06/2017 (UEFA Champions League final)

Juventus goalscorers: M. Mandzukic (27′)

Real Madrid goalscorers: C. Ronaldo (20′, 64′), Casemiro (61′), M. Asensio (90′)

Players to watch:

Paulo Dybala has struggled to get going in the Champions League, but has spearheaded Juve’s Scudetto challenge with 18 goals in 25 appearances. Strike partner Gonzalo Higuain is just three goals behind his fellow Argentine in the league, although his five goals in Europe have brought the Bianconeri this far.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the competition his own. The Portuguese forward leads the scoring charts again with 12 goals in 2017/18 and put three past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. Ronaldo has racked up an incredible 117 goals in 148 Champions League matches.

Team form and manager quotes:

Juve were beaten 4-1 by Los Blancos at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff 10 months ago and will be hoping for a better outcome this year.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are flying high in Serie A, where they hold a four-point lead over Napoli at the top of the table with eight games left to play.

Indeed Juve have not lost in any competition since November 11 when Sampdoria claimed a 3-2 win in the league. The Italian giants beat Tottenham 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 to set up a rematch with the back-to-back European champions.

Allegri has prepared his players meticulously for the two-legged tie against the defending champions and believes they have improved this term, but knows they have to be at their best to keep Ronaldo at bay.

“We are aware of facing the strongest team in the UEFA Champions League,” the Italian told the assembled media. “I have watched the Cardiff final several times. I think we have improved to handle the difficult moments of the game compared to last season.

“We have to always try to remain in the game, especially because this game is lasting 180 minutes.

“This is a gala night for us, and our fans must be proud of a team who reached the final twice in the last three years. We need their support tomorrow.”

Real appear to be hitting form at the right time after a disappointing domestic campaign by their own high standards. After being dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes in January, they have only lost once in their next 13 outings across all competitions.

The champions of Spain have won their last four La Liga matches to move up to third in the standings, four points behind Atletico Madrid and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is refusing to dwell on their success over his former club last year and believes that Juve will provide a sterner test over two legs.

“We are here to play a good game, but certainly the final in Cardiff has nothing to do with tomorrow’s match and we will not think about that. It’s a completely different story,” the Frenchman said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“This Juve side have always been very strong and they are confirming it this season as well. They are a complete side and we will have to be very careful with their strong defence but also their dangerous attackers. As I said, they are strong everywhere.

“The team has not changed much compared to the final in Cardiff but it will be a completely different game as 10 months have passed now. The season did not go as well as we expected but I’m happy because now we are in good form.”

Team news:

The hosts must do without the suspended Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic for the first-leg clash in Turin.

However, Allegri was handed a boost when Mario Mandzukic, Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi all took part in training on Monday, with doubts surrounding the trio’s fitness.

Nacho is the only concern for Los Blancos, although the defender was included in the travelling party despite being forced off with an ankle injury in the 3-0 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.