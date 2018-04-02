Guardiola: Liverpool trio are ‘almost unstoppable’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is braced for another stern examination from an “almost unstoppable” Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

January’s 4-3 defeat to the Reds remains the only blip in City’s outstanding season in England’s top flight, where they are on the brink of wrapping up the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side raced into a 1-0 lead in front of their home fans courtesy of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after just nine minutes, before three quick-fire goals early in the second half from Roberto Firmino (59′, 68′) and Sadio Mane (61′) took the game away from the Premier League leaders.

Guardiola acknowledges the attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Mane, who between them have combined for 75 goals this term, are a real handful, but the Spaniard is relishing the challenge to stop the trio in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

Salah netted his 37th goal of the campaign to clinch a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend, but Guardiola recognises there is more to the Merseysiders than just the Egyptian ace.

“Not just [Salah] – Mane and Firmino, all three, they are almost unstoppable. They are fantastic, fantastic players,” he said.

“The way Liverpool play is so complicated for us. We know that. They are so quick, they are so good and it is tough.

“But it is the quarter-finals of the Champions League so we cannot expect, at that level, that something is going to be easy.”