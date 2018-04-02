Big Match Focus: Sevilla v FC Bayern München

Sevilla and FC Bayern München will clash for the first time on Tuesday when they battle it out in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie.

UEFA Champions League

4 April 2018

Quarter-final, first leg

Kick-off: 02H45 HKT

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Referee: D. Orsato

Assistants: R. Di Fiore, L. Manganelli

Fourth official: A. Giallatini

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Sevilla 0

Bayern 0

Players to watch

Sevilla’s standout performer in the final third this season has been striker Wissam Ben Yedder. The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals in 35 games across all competitions and has contributed four assists.

There’s no doubt that Bayern’s most important attacking player ahead of the first leg is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has been in unstoppable form this season and comes into the game on the back of a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund, which took his tally to 35 goals in only 38 games.

Team form and manager quotes

The two clubs have never met in a competitive match but Sevilla appear to have the advantage when one looks at history. They have an impeccable home record against German opposition, having not lost in 11 games while winning seven of them. Bayern have also lost their last five encounters in Spain.

Vincenzo Montella’s side come into the Champions League tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona. They lost 2-1 at Leganes before the international break, but will look back fondly on their last European outing, which resulted in a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the last-16.

This is the first time since 1958 that Sevilla have reached the quarter-final stage of Europe’s top club competition.

Another huge night is close. No one can tell us how far we will go… We set our own limits. #SFCFCB #vamosmisevilla #UCL pic.twitter.com/BmHyv2uVqB — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 1, 2018

Speaking after the 2-2 with Barca on Saturday, Montella told the press: “I’m angry on one side, but on the other I’m proud because the team has controlled the game against Barcelona.”

Meanwhile, Die Roten will be flying high after their recent romp against Borussia Dortmund. Jupp Heynckes’ men humiliated BVB 6-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski and goals from James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, and Franck Ribery.

Bayern have lost only one game in their last 20 outings across all competitions, a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig, winning 18. With their European pedigree, the Bundesliga giants should be strong favourites to eliminate Sevilla.

Heynckes won the Champions League in his last spell with Bayern in 2013. He also claimed the trophy in 1998 with Real Madrid.

“The team was not euphoric (at the draw),” Heynckes told the press when asked about Sevilla. “They reacted very calmly, as though they just had a beer.

“Of course, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City are playing very well, Liverpool are playing well, but we had five English teams through and we were talking about the best league in the world – three of them are gone. So we must take these guys seriously.”

Team news

Sevilla will be missing Sebastian Corchia to a groin injury, while Ever Banega is suspended.

Bayern make the trip to Spain without the injured Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, and Arturo Vidal.