Kompany relishing Liverpool challenge

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is looking forward to the tough task of facing Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals next week.

The Citizens will be back in action on Saturday, following the international break, when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side will then return to Merseyside on Wednesday to take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League tie. The Reds are the only team to have beaten City in the Premier League this season, but Kompany is relishing the challenge facing his side.

“It starts from now, really,” said Kompany, according to FourFourTwo.

“Until the international break I didn’t really think too much about it but we go to Goodison Park and we go to Anfield.

“That’s as hard as it gets but we worked hard this season to be in this position. It’s a good two weeks for us to look forward.

“We’ve got a big squad and a down-to-earth squad. We know that, as much as we’ve been incredible this season, these games are against teams like United who will want to hurt us.

“Liverpool has been the toughest game so far for us this season. So go steady and we’ll get there – prepare well and be in the best condition to have a good result.”