Di Francesco: Roma do not fear Barcelona

Roma manager Eugenio Di Francesco insists he won’t focus all his energy on only stopping Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, because all their players are dangerous.

The Giallorossi will clash with the Catalans in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played at Camp Nou on April 4.

Barcelona are considered to be heavy favourites ahead of the tie, but Di Francesco won’t allow his team to be intimidated by the opponent’s quality.

When asked if his side are focused on stopping Barca superstar Lionel Messi specifically, Di Francesco told Sky: “I haven’t talked about one player in particular, we have to stop all of Barcelona.

“They have the best player in the world, so we’ll obviously have to pay him special attention, even if that doesn’t mean man-marking him.

“To the fans I’d say we can do it, we must respect Barcelona, not be afraid of them.”

Messi has scored 35 goals in only 43 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this season.