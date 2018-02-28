Rummenigge believes in VAR

FC Bayern Munchen chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Video Assistant Referees have improved the officiating in Germany and should be adopted elsewhere as well.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin stated this week that the system would not be used in the Champions League next season.

A disappointed Rummenigge told FC Bayern TV: “To be honest, I regret this decision, because I have seen in the Bundesliga that referees are making their decisions now vastly more seriously and also more fairly than what we have often experienced in the past.”

Rummenigge referenced the Champions League quarter-final defeat that Bayern suffered against Real Madrid last season as an example of where VAR would have helped correct poor decisions. The game saw Arturo Vidal sent off with a second yellow card for a tackle that appeared to be clean.

“I’m convinced that a game like the one we unfortunately experienced last year in Madrid would have ended with a different result, with different decisions,” he added.

“I’m pleased that FIFA is more innovative than UEFA. Normally it’s often the other way around.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino is eager to see VAR introduced at the World Cup.