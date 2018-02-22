Roma boss: I should’ve substituted half the team

Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco was left ruing a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donestsk in their Champions League last-16 first leg clash.

Cenzig Under opened the scoring for the visiting Italians on 41 minutes before Facundo Ferreyra equalised ahead of a 71st minute winner from Fred.

After the game, an angry Di Francesco slammed his first-choice line-up for their efforts in the second half.

He told Mediaset Premium: “We dropped badly after their [first] goal, but not just physically, above all psychologically.

“In the first 50 minutes we played to hurt Shakhtar, in the second we played to control – what we were supposed to be controlling, I don’t know.

“I am not at all satisfied with the second half. We made far too many mistakes, above all with those players who have experience at this level. It was like seeing two different teams.

“I cannot think we are presumptuous when winning such an important game, it’s not as if Roma are accustomed to getting into the round of 16. It was more that we abandoned what we had planned before the match.

“After the equaliser, I should’ve substituted half the team. Shakhtar are very dangerous when attacking, we knew that, but it was our play that was the problem with too many mistakes and our passing was not at all clean.”