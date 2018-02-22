Jose Mourinho hits out at reporter who questions Alexis Sanchez role

Jose Mourinho hits out at reporter’s question about a free attacking role for star man Alexis Sanchez.

It was a frustrating night for Manchester United supporters as the Red Devils put on another stout defensive display without much attacking verve to come away with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg tie.

Jose Mourinho’s decision to drop Paul Pogba has intensified talk that all is not well between the manager and player.

Ander Herrera started in midfield alongside Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez, with the latter forced to drop deep and cover left-back Ashley Young on many occasions.

A visibly irate Mourinho did not take well to the flurry of questions during the post-match news conference where his tactical nous came into question.

The news conference took a turn for the worse when the United manager was asked if he should allow player like Sanchez more freedom than to be stuck on the left side of a midfield three where he had to help out in defence.

“No, I think you are all. Or many of you are all in a new sport.” Mourinho replied.

“In England some guys say the wingers shouldn’t defend. The next time I see David Beckham I am going to ask him when you played right wing for Manchester United, when the left-back attacked do you stay looking in the stands or track back?

“Everybody knows I am not a big friend of [Roy] Keane or [Paul] Scholes but I will ask them if they tracked back.

“All of the players look like they have to be free when they don’t have the ball, when the team has the ball you attack, when you don’t, you defend.

“And it looks like some guys now are creating a new sport.

“The winning teams, the top teams in the world now, everybody works and has tactical discipline.”

The return leg will take place at Old Trafford on March 14.