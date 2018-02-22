Shakhtar fight back to beat Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk maintained their perfect home record in this season’s Champions League after they came from behind to beat Roma 2-1 at the Metalist Stadium on Wednesday.

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1 Dzeko fails to beat Pyatov early on

Under fires Giallorossi in front

Ferreyra restores parity soon after

Fred scores winner with superb free-kick

Match Summary

The Giallorossi went into the break a goal to the good after Cengiz Under broke the deadlock on 41 minutes, but they were pegged back by Facundo Ferreyra’s equaliser early in the second half, before Fred completed the turnaround for Paulo Fonseca’s side in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Full Report

There were early chances at both ends as Fred missed the target at the back post with a scuffed shot for the hosts, before Edin Dzeko drew a save out of Andriy Pyatov with another effort that wasn’t struck cleanly.

An unmarked Kostas Manolas then steered a header wide of the goal from a corner, while Dzeko hit a shot too close to Pyatov after being played in by Diego Perotti.

The Ukraine champions struggled in the final third during the first half, with Fred trying his luck from distance just after the hour mark when the route to goal was blocked off, but his strike was wayward.

Eusebio’s men continued to dictate the tempo and they hit the front through Under four minutes before half-time. Dzeko was the architect with a fine through-ball and the Turk took one touch in the box before beating Pyatov, who got something on the ball but couldn’t prevent it from crossing the line.

However, Shakhtar took just seven second-half minutes to respond as Ferreyra latched onto a long ball forward from Yaroslav Rakitskiy and advanced into the box before cutting onto his right foot to slot past Alisson.

The equaliser gave them renewed hope and Marlos failed to beat Alisson from close range, before the Brazilian keeper pulled off a brilliant one-handed save to claw Taison’s swerving shot away from the top-right corner.

But Alisson was well beaten by compatriot Fred on 71 minutes as the striker’s free-kick from 25 yards out on the right flew into the top-right corner of the net off the underside of the bar.

The Miners almost scored a third goal in stoppage time as the ball dropped to Ferreyra just six yards out, but a grounded Bruno Peres stuck out a boot to deflect the Argentine’s efforts over the bar.