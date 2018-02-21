Hazard: It’s not over yet

Chelsea star Eden Hazard believes the Premier League outfit have what it takes to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie.

The Blues were on their way to clinch a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 clash with the Catalans on Tuesday after Willian scored in the 62nd minute, but Lionel Messi netted the equaliser for a 1-1 result that puts Barca in control.

However, Hazard is determined to cause an upset in Barcelona’s own backyard when the two sides meet again on March 14.

“At least we won’t be able to think defensively in the second leg because if we think defensively over there we will be in a lot of danger,” the Belgian told reporters, according to the Daily Mail.

“We will go there trying to win because we have to score and we will try for the perfect game as we did today except for the small error that we made. That’s what made the difference because you’re up against Barcelona.

“Against other teams, perhaps you get away without letting in a goal. We played well. We had a plan to defend well, Perhaps we could have done more with the ball when we had it. It’s not over. We can still dream. Qualification is still possible.”