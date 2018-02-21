Montella: Sevilla need to stop Sanchez

Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella believes Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez will provide his team with problems when the sides meet on Wednesday night.

The Spanish side will host United for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie and Montella remembers the Chile international from his time in Italy when he played for Udinese.

“I remember him really well from his stay in Italy,” said the former AC Milan boss, according to the Evening Standard.

“He has improved his style a lot during his career and I think he can be a really good player in transition. I think they have really good speed in attack.

“Well, maybe we can kill him or knock him down or something!”