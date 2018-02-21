Willian: Barca game one of my best

Chelsea forward Willian reckoned he put in one of his finest performances in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Brazilian twice hit the post before opening the scoring on his third attempt, but Andres Iniesta capitalised on an error from Blues defender Andreas Christensen to tee up Lionel Messi for the equaliser.

“It’s one of my best performances here,” Willian told Sky Sports News after the match. “I almost had a hat-trick!”

While Messi’s away-goal puts the Blues in a tricky position ahead of the return leg at Camp Nou, Willian remained upbeat.

“We were a bit unlucky but I think we must be proud of our performance because we played really well to play against Barcelona, it’s not easy and now we have to think about the other games,” he added.

“We’re feeling well. We were good tonight and we played very well but I think we made a mistake and we suffered a goal. But I think it’s okay – we can go to Barcelona and do a good job again.”

Chelsea’s next match is a Premier League clash with Manchester United and their former manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We have confidence,” Willian added. “We can go there and do a great job again against Manchester United. I think it’s going to be a different game from this one here but I think we can go there and win this game.”