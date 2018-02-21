Muller: Red card played into our hands

FC Bayern München forward Thomas Muller believes the Besiktas red card gave Die Roten all the momentum they needed to kill off the tie with a 5-0 win in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

The Turkish visitors went down to 10 men in the 16th minute when Domagoj Vida was sent off with a straight red card for taking out Robert Lewandowski as he was bearing down on the Besiktas goal.

The German giants took full advantage of their superior numbers and put Besiktas to the sword as Muller and Lewandowski both scored braces while Kingsley Coman also found the back of the net.

“The red card played right into our hands,” Muller told the club’s official website after the last-16 clash.

“We lacked aggression when we had the ball in the first half, we were a bit sluggish. It changed abruptly in the second half, we really hit the gas. The Turks were tired then.

“It’s a superb result with regard to the return leg. We knew we had to deliver because it will be a different game altogether in Turkey.”

Right-back Joshua Kimmich echoed his teammates’ sentiments, adding: “At the end of the day it was clear-cut of course. We were lucky with regard to the red card but our play lacked calmness in the first half, we allowed them a number of chances.

“The first half wasn’t so good. It was impressive that we kept going after we scored the third. It was a deserved victory.”