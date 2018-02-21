Suarez: Messi strike crucial for Barca

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez believes Lionel Messi’s goal against Chelsea on Tuesday night will stand Barca in good stead heading into the second leg.

Willian put the hosts in front in the 62nd minute of their UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash at Stamford Bridge, but Messi negated the goal with his strike in the 75th minute.

The away goal gives the Blaugrana the advantage heading into the second leg at Camp Nou, and Suarez believes it will give them more space to exploit.

“It was a beneficial goal for the second leg to have more space at the Camp Nou,” Suarez said, according to Marca.

“Our strength is being better at home, that’s why it was important to score.

“Now they have to try to score at the Camp Nou and we’ll have more space.”