Iniesta: Barca will beat Chelsea at Camp Nou

Having claimed a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s first leg at Stamford Bridge, Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta says they will kill off Chelsea at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal against the Blues to give Barca a slender advantage on away goals, with Willian having opened the scoring in the second half after twice hitting the post in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge.

“The game had everything, it was a proper Champions League tie,” Iniesta told TV3.

“It was a very intense game against a great team. We knew it was going to be difficult.

“We lacked substance going forward because they grouped up at the back, but we took advantage and the goal is important.

“I think the home game will be different. Playing in front of our fans, we know our pitch better.

“Still, we know it’ll be complicated because they’ll be going for it. They’re one of the best teams in Europe, they have great players and this is the Champions League.”

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde, meanwhile, thought that the performance “seemed pretty good to me” but added that there’s “still a long way to go”.

“We went to a place where it’s difficult to play,” he said. “They are the champions of the Premier League and we carried their weight from the first whistle.

“They had some strong players who posed us problems on the counter, but they hardly had any chances. It’s a good result and I think we deserved the 1-1.

“It’s difficult when so many players group up against you. It’s difficult to find space. Therefore, you must fight back with quality, pace and good finishing.

“Did Messi drop too deep? Possibly, but they defended with five at the back. If we put five more up top, they’d defend with 10 players there and they’d enjoy the space as a result. We had to protect ourselves, so we’re happy in that sense.”