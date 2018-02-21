‘Satisfied’ Heynckes taking nothing for granted

FC Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes said he was pleased with his team’s efforts as the Bundesliga giants crushed Besiktas 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, but insisted that they are not in the last eight yet.

The German champions put Besiktas to the sword at the Allianz Arena with goals from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski (two each) and Kingsley Coman after Domagoj Vida was sent off early on.

The win was Bayern’s 14 successive victory in all competitions, however, Heynckes said there was still work to do.

Bayern have now won 14 games in a row in all competitions. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/D49hpP3eD4 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2018

“I still believe Besiktas are a very good team, with many experienced players that have played across Europe,” Heynckes said afterwards.

“I’m very happy that we won so comfortably against such a team.

“We will still prepare as normal for the return leg. You cannot take any risks in the UEFA Champions League.”

“I think we saw two different halves,” he added. “In the first half there wasn’t any tempo to our game, our passing was off and it allowed Besiktas to attack us more.

“The opener before the break gave us a psychological advantage and in the second half we saw a different Bayern team. We scored some great goals and played some good football. Of course, I’m satisfied with the performance.”