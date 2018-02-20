Willian perseveres, sets impressive long-range stat

If at first you don’t succeed….

That was the mantra for Chelsea star Willian, who finally netted at the third attempt against Barcelona in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian midfielder put in a magnificent performance against the Catalan side and hit both posts with long-range efforts in the first half, before eventually beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a low shot from outside the box in the 62nd minute to give Chelsea the lead.

Willian vs. FC Barcelona. Against one of the best teams in football, Willian stepped up to the plate with a top quality performance. pic.twitter.com/ELNHiDLmxH — BTL Comps (@BTLComps) February 20, 2018

The Blues were unable to hold on though as an error let in Lionel Messi around ten minutes later for an equaliser and his first goal against the Blues in nine attempts.

The night though, belonged to Willian, as his goal also put him ahead of more famous rivals for long-range efforts in the Champions League.

The 29-year old now has six goals from outside the box since he joined Chelsea in 2013, that is one more than Ronaldo and Neymar on five.

6 – Since joining Chelsea in 2013/14, Willian has scored more Champions League goals from outside the box than any other player (6, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar on 5). Specialist. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 20, 2018

6 – Six of Willian's nine Champions League goals for Chelsea have come from outside the box (67%). Laser. pic.twitter.com/89Px69kypt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 20, 2018

Chelsea fans were certainly impressed.

Willian is just brilliant. How so many Chelsea fans hate him is beyond me. Whenever we are in a small or even big rut, his form and performances bring us up across the pitch. Outstanding tonight. Deserves a hell of a lot more credit! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) February 20, 2018

Once again, another night where Willian proves he should be in Conte’s first 11. Worked his socks off and deserved the goal 👍🏽 Another English team doing us proud in the UCL 🙌🏽 #CHEBAR #ChampionsLeague — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) February 20, 2018

How great was Willian? Best he has ever looked. — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 20, 2018

Chelsea fans gassing Hazard and comparing him to Messi but when it came down to the crunch it was Willian who stepped up — Jamie (@jmemc10) February 20, 2018