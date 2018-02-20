Champions League

Willian perseveres, sets impressive long-range stat

If at first you don’t succeed….

That was the mantra for Chelsea star Willian, who finally netted at the third attempt against Barcelona in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian midfielder put in a magnificent performance against the Catalan side and hit both posts with long-range efforts in the first half, before eventually beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a low shot from outside the box in the 62nd minute to give Chelsea the lead.

The Blues were unable to hold on though as an error let in Lionel Messi around ten minutes later for an equaliser and his first goal against the Blues in nine attempts.

The night though, belonged to Willian, as his goal also put him ahead of more famous rivals for long-range efforts in the Champions League.

The 29-year old now has six goals from outside the box since he joined Chelsea in 2013, that is one more than Ronaldo and Neymar on five.

Chelsea fans were certainly impressed.

