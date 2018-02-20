Brutal Bayern brush Besiktas aside

Bayern Munich breezed past 10-man Besiktas at the Allianz arena in Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash, taking a 5-0 lead into the second leg.

Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0

Vida sent off for visitors early on

Muller scores in each half

Coman extends Bayern’s lead

Lewandowski brace completes rout

Match Summary

Domagoj Vida’s early red card left Besiktas with an uphill battle. Bayern didn’t have it all their own way, but Thomas Muller gave them the lead shortly before half-time.

The second half was plain sailing for the German champions, who added to their tally through Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski either side of Muller’s second goal before the Polish striker scored his second late on.

Full Report

The visitors took the game to Bayern in the opening minutes, but Jupp Heynckes’ side slowly claimed control.

Although they didn’t get on the scoresheet until late in the first half, their first major breakthrough came in the 16th minute. With Lewandowski clean through and bearing down on goal, Vida brought him down just before he reached the penalty area and picked up a straight red card.

The Black Eagles refused to take the dismissal as a death sentence. Three minutes afterwards, Vagner Love caught the home defence napping and surged through, only to fire over the target.

For all their efforts in attack, keeping the Bavarians at bay with 10 men was no small task. Fabri reacted quickly to a powerful Mats Hummels header from close range in the 30th minute, keeping it out with his right glove.

However, 13 minutes later the keeper was finally beaten. Coman ran rings around Adriano on the left before playing the ball in to David Alaba, who diverted it into Muller’s path. From close range, the captain slotted home the opener.

Bayern picked up where they left off after the break. Having won a free-kick just outside the box, which could easily have been given a penalty, Lewandowski rattled the post in the 50th minute.

The hosts only had to wait another two minutes before doubling their lead. Lewandowski was picked out on the right by Muller’s through-ball after making a fantastic run to get in behind the defence. From there, he cut back for Coman, who calmly buried his shot into the back of the net.

In the 66th minute, Muller scored his second goal of the game. Besiktas failed to pick up Joshua Kimmich’s run down the right and he was fed by Arjen Robben before crossing for the forward. Muller’s touch at the near post sent the ball into the net off Fabri’s arm.

Lewandowski then claimed a well-deserved goal with 12 minutes left. Fabri parried Hummels’ long-range strike and the Pole pounced on the rebound, tucking it in to put the tie just about beyond reach.

As if that wasn’t enough, the striker then doubled up in the 88th minute, meeting Muller’s pass across the face of goal to tap in Bayern’s fifth. Robben played a key part in the build-up, picking out Muller with a pass from the right flank.