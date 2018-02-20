Preview: Sevilla vs Manchester United

Sevilla will be targeting their first UEFA Champions League quarter-final when they host Manchester United in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League

21 February 2018

Last-16, first leg

Kick-off: 21H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Referee: C. Turpin

Assistants: N. Danos, C. Gringore

Fourth official: H. Zakrani

Head-to-head summary:

*N/A

Players to watch:

Wissam Ben Yedder is leading the scoring charts for Sevilla this term. The 27-year-old striker has netted 17 goals and provided two assists in 30 games across all competitions.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 21 goals and produced six assists in all competitions for United. The Belgium international has also been in form in recent games, and scored a brace against Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Spanish outfit have made the last-16 of the competition on four occasions, but have never been able to clinch a spot in the last-eight. Last season they were knocked out at this stage by Leicester City.

Los Rojiblancos are on a good run of form heading into the clash, having won three games on the trot. They beat Leganes in the Copa del Rey semi-finals before wins over Girona and Las Palmas in La Liga.

“Mourinho is more of a winner than any of us,” Sevilla head coach Vincenzo Montella told reporters. “He’s coaching in a way that gets in the mind of the player to get the best out of them.”

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s side are hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 when they lost 4-2 on aggregate against FC Bayern Munchen.

The Red Devils have been inconsistent in their recent games. They lost 2-0 to Tottenham, beat Huddersfield and lost to Newcastle, before knocking the Trerriers out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Mourinho voiced some concern regarding his team’s injury problems ahead of the Sevilla tie. He told the press: “Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Marouane [Fellaini], Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] – I don’t think they have any chance, so we arrive at this crucial moment with some problems.

“I think mentality is very important. And we have a strong team, strong bonding, strong team mentality. We know it is a very difficult match – but we go for it.”

Team news:

Sevilla could be without Sebastien Corchia, Ever Banega, and Joaquin Correa.

United expect to have Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, and Antonio Valencia fit for the match, but could miss Paul Pogba, while Phil Jones, Marcus Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind are out.