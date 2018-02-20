Hazard on Barca: Let’s go for it

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard said "we can face them, we can beat them as well" ahead of Tuesday's clash with Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Blues host Barca at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their round-of-16 clash, in which much of the focus will be on the two No.10s: Hazard and Lionel Messi.

"It's good to be compared with the greatest ever, Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo," he said. "But I'm completely different. We play in a different league.

"I try to do my job and try to reach their level, because they are the best in the world. Every season I try and do my best.

"When we play this kind of games, we need to perform. If you want to be one of the best, you have to play well in the big games. This is a big game. Let's go for it and try and give everything.

"Last year we didn't play Champions League, but this year we are back and I played a few good games: Atletico Madrid away, Roma, and here against Madrid.

"You want to shine when you play the best in the world. If I want to reach that level, I need to do a great game tomorrow."

Hazard was also quizzed on persistent rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid, and was typically reticent in his response.

"First, I see the game tomorrow," Hazard added. "We are going to face Barca. I play for Chelsea for now six years. I'm just happy here. Like you say, I have two years left on my contract, but I'm happy here, my family is happy here.

"Now I'm just focused on the game tomorrow to the end of the season. I don't think much about the future because you never know what happens in the future, but I'm just happy here. I'm thinking about tomorrow, that's it."